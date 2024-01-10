Match the term on the left with its correct description from the column on the right.





____REM sleep

____Stage I sleep

____Delta waves

____Beta waves

____Theta waves

____Stage IV sleep





a. The EEG pattern seen in the deepest stage of sleep

b. The deepest stage of sleep

c. The EEG pattern seen in an alert, awake adult

d. Drowsiness or the lightest stage of sleep

e. The EEG pattern seen in lighter stages of sleep

f. The stage of sleep during which most dreaming takes place