Animation: Ribosomes

3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Translation
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Introduction to Translation

Ribosomes Ribosomes are where protein synthesis actually takes place. A ribosome facilitates the pairing of each mRNA codon with a particular tRNA anticodon, and then links amino acids in the sequence spelled out by the genetic message. A ribosome consists of a large subunit and a small subunit, made of protein and ribosomal RNA (rRNA). The subunits actually join only when the ribosome is associated with an mRNA molecule. Three sites on the ribosome hold tRNAs during the protein-making process. The P site holds the tRNA with the growing polypeptide. The A site holds the tRNA with the next amino acid to be added. Used tRNAs exit via the E site. This is a more realistic illustration of a ribosome.
