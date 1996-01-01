BioFlix: Translation

ï»¿ The message in mRNA is translated into a protein in the cytoplasm First, a transfer RNA, tRNA, arrives carrying a specific amino acid The small sub unit of a ribosome attaches to the mRNA now the larger sub unit of the ribosome attaches A second tRNA docks bringing another amino acid The ribosome helps to form a covalent bond between the two amino acids The mRNA shifts and the first tRNA leaves A new tRNA brings another amino acid The ribosome helps to form a new bond and the process is repeated Notice that one of a tRNA molecule has a set of three bases called an anticodon that pairs with complimentary bases on the mRNA The other end of the tRNA carrys a specific amino acid different types of tRNA's carry different amino acids In this way, the message in mRNA is translated into a specific sequence of amino acids

