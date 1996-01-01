Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesCancer

BioFlix: Meiosis Interphase

76
Let's begin in the nucleus where genetic information is stored in chromosomes Most of a persons cells are diploid with two sets of chromosomes One set is from their mother shown here in red and the other set is from their father, shown in blue Each maternal chromosome has a corresponding paternal chromosome These matched pairs are called homologous chromosomes During interphase, chromosomes are duplicated Each chromosome now consists of two identicle copies called sister chromatids Zooming in we see that each sister chromatid is made up of DNA wound around histone proteins The leakage of K+ is largely responsible for this potential. Each strand coils up into a tight helical fiber
01:18
Animation: The Human Life Cycle
Pearson
581
00:49
BioFlix: Meiosis Interphase
Pearson
76
00:26
Short Video: Tumor Growth
Pearson
126
02:28
Animation: Causes of Cancer
Pearson
167
00:39
Oncogenes: What is Cancer? Video Series
National Cancer Institute
231
00:39
Tumor Suppressor Genes: What is Cancer? Video Series
National Cancer Institute
137
03:19
The cancer gene we all have - Michael Windelspecht
TED-Ed
126
03:22
Cancer
Jason Amores Sumpter
633
12
04:50
Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressor Genes - Tumor Genetics
Henrik's Lab
221
02:29
GCSE Biology - What is Cancer? 'Benign' and 'Malignant' Tumours Explained #43
Cognito
367
03:51
How do cancer cells behave differently from healthy ones? - George Zaidan
TED-Ed
260
04:02
Types of Genes Regulating Cell Growth
Jason Amores Sumpter
575
9