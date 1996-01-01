Animation: Causes of Cancer

Causes of Cancer Cancer can be caused by many different agents, calledÂ carcinogens. Some carcinogens are linked with cancers in specific parts of the body. Your personal lifestyle can greatly affect your exposure to carcinogens and therefore certain kinds of cancers. Let's understand how some carcinogens can affect various parts of the human body. Let's begin with the carcinogens in cigarette smoke. Several chemicals in cigarette smoke are carcinogenic. Some of these chemicals are also found in marijuana smoke. There is overwhelming scientific evidence that theseÂ carcinogensÂ cause lung cancer. Smoking is also the single greatest lifestyle choice that contributes to bladder cancer. The actual cause of uterine cancer is not known, but the hormone estrogen seems to be associated with uterine cancer. A high fat diet and cigarette smoke may also contain carcinogens linked with uterine cancer. The amount of estrogen a woman produces over her lifetime influences her risk of breast cancer. When a woman ovulates, estrogen levels rise which cause cells in her breasts to divide. Every time a cell divides, there's a chance a mutation will occur that will lead to breast cancer. If estrogen levels remain high during a woman's life, for example, because of early menstruation or late menopause, she has a higher risk of breast cancer. The hormone testosterone appears to be involved in the development of prostate cancer. A high fat diet may also induce or speed up progression of this cancer. High dietary fat is associated with colon and rectum cancer. Several mutations in the genes of colon cells are required before cancer actually develops. High dietary fat may also be associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. The ultraviolet light or UV light from the sun causes skin cancers. And finally, certain viruses are capable of causing cancer in the lymphatic cells or lymphomas.

