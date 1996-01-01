Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesCancer

Animation: The Human Life Cycle

Pearson
581
Was this helpful?
Sexual reproduction produces greater genetic variation than asexual reproduction. Each offspring inherits a particular combination of genes from two parents; so many combinations are possible that each offspring is essentially unique, differing from its siblings and both parents. Human somatic cells (most body cells) are diploid. Each somatic cell has two sets of 23 chromosomes, making a total of 46. A special kind of cell division called meiosis occurs in the ovaries and testes, producing haploid gametes -- eggs and sperm -- that carry only one set of 23 chromosomes each. Fertilization of an egg by a sperm combines two sets of chromosomes, producing a diploid zygote with 46 chromosomes. The life cycle is completed as the zygote develops into a sexually mature diploid adult who begins producing haploid gametes. Note that all sexual life cycles involve an alternation of diploid and haploid stages. Meiosis produces haploid gametes, and fertilization produces diploid organisms.
01:18
Animation: The Human Life Cycle
Pearson
581
00:49
BioFlix: Meiosis Interphase
Pearson
76
00:26
Short Video: Tumor Growth
Pearson
126
02:28
Animation: Causes of Cancer
Pearson
167
00:39
Oncogenes: What is Cancer? Video Series
National Cancer Institute
231
00:39
Tumor Suppressor Genes: What is Cancer? Video Series
National Cancer Institute
137
03:19
The cancer gene we all have - Michael Windelspecht
TED-Ed
126
03:22
Cancer
Jason Amores Sumpter
633
12
04:50
Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressor Genes - Tumor Genetics
Henrik's Lab
221
02:29
GCSE Biology - What is Cancer? 'Benign' and 'Malignant' Tumours Explained #43
Cognito
367
03:51
How do cancer cells behave differently from healthy ones? - George Zaidan
TED-Ed
260
04:02
Types of Genes Regulating Cell Growth
Jason Amores Sumpter
575
9