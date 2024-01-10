Match the term on the left with its correct description in the column on the right.





____Amygdala

____Thalamus

____Hippocampus

____Midbrain

____Medulla oblongata

____Hypothalamus

____Cerebellum

____Pons





a. Serves as the main “entryway” into the cerebral cortex

b. Contains the pyramids where the corticospinal tracts decussate

c. Portion of the limbic system involved in emotion

d. Regulates homeostasis, the autonomic nervous system, the endocrine system, and the sleep/wake cycle

e. Consists of three lobes and coordinates movement

f. Portion of the limbic system; involved in memory

g. Middle portion of brainstem; plays a role in movement, sleep, and arousal

h. First component of the brainstem; participates in reflexes, sensation, and movement