12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
Problem 12.8a
Which statement about the cranial meninges is true?
a. The subdural space is between the dura and the arachnoid mater.
b. The arachnoid mater closely follows the contours of the cerebral gyri and sulci.
c. The pia mater is the tough outer meninx.
d. The subarachnoid space is between the dura and the arachnoid mater.
