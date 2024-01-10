12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
Problem 12.17d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements on the role of the brain in movement as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
d. The correction of motor error by the cerebellum can occur over the long term by motor learning.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
17
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 16 videos