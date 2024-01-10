9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Problem 10.4a
Match the following terms with the correct definition.
____Z-disc
____Sarcomere
____A band
____H zone
____I band
____M line
a. The dark band containing the entire length of the thick filament
b. The band of proteins in the middle of the H zone
c. The boundary between sarcomeres
d. The functional unit of contraction
e. The middle region of the A band containing only thick filaments
f. The light band containing only thin filaments
