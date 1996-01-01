Animation: Enzymes: Competitive Inhibition

A competitive inhibitor is a substance that is structurally similar to the enzyme substrate, but which does not react to form products. For example, sulfanilamide is a competitive inhibitor for the enzyme whose normal substrate is para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA). Note the similarity in molecular structure of PABA and sulfanilamide. In competitive inhibition, competitive inhibitors compete with the substrate molecules for the binding site, slowing catalysis. However, if the concentration of substrate is much higher than the concentration of competitive inhibitor, the substrate will out-compete the inhibitor for the enzyme active site, and catalysis will continue.

Hide transcripts