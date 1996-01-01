Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Inhibition
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesEnzyme Inhibition

Animation: Enzymes: Noncompetitive Inhibition

449
Noncompetitive inhibitors bind to a location on the enzyme other than the active site. For example, the HIV medication nevirapine is a noncompetitive inhibitor of HIV reverse transcriptase. Nevirapine does not bind to the reverse transcriptase active site. The binding of the inhibitor causes the enzyme to change shape so the active site is no longer able to perform the reaction efficiently. Since the noncompetitive inhibitor binds in a different binding site than the substrate, increasing the concentration of substrate has no effect on noncompetitive inhibition.
