3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Inhibition
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesEnzyme Inhibition

BioInteractive: Gleevec

Pearson
82
SPEAKER 1: Normally the BCR-ABL protein, a fusion protein, functions in a cancer cell to phosphorylate a substrate or target protein. And the way it does that, is it takes a phosphate group from ATP, which binds to it, and transfers that phosphate group to its target substrate protein. The target substrate protein then changes its shape and goes on to stimulate cell growth of the leukemia cells. This abnormal chromosome-- Philadelphia chromosome-- is found in leukemia cells-- a particular form of leukemia called CML. Now Gleevec, a drug which many of you may have heard of, mimics ATP. It binds to the site within the BCR-ABL that's normally bound by ATP, and it prevents ATP from binding. It thereby prevents phosphorylation of the substrate target protein and prevents cell growth.
01:09
Pearson
82
00:39
Animation: Enzymes: Noncompetitive Inhibition
Pearson
449
00:55
Animation: Enzymes: Competitive Inhibition
Pearson
465
02:35
A Level Biology "Non-Competitive Inhibitors"
Freesciencelessons
127
05:11
A Level Biology Revision "Competitive Inhibitors"
Freesciencelessons
170
02:43
Enzyme Inhibition IB Biology
Alex Lee
237
1
05:03
Enzyme Inhibition
Jason Amores Sumpter
971
17
02:43
Enzymes, Feedback Inhibition, and Allosteric Regulation
jaqscimedia
305
05:13
Enzyme Function and Inhibition
National Center for Case Study Teaching in Science
221