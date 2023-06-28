3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
4:15 minutes
Problem 10b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
VISUAL SKILLS This computer model shows the four parts of ATP synthase, each part consisting of a number of polypeptide subunits (the structure in gray is still an area of active research). Using Figure 9.14 as a guide, label the rotor, stator, internal rod, and catalytic knob of this molecular motor.
Verified Solution
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
79
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice