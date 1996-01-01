So here we have an example problem that asks which type of joint would be best suited to withstanding a great deal of mechanical stress while also being compressible in order to absorb shock. And we've got these four potential answer options down below that include synchondrosis, syndesmosis, syntheses and gums. And so of course, recall from our previous lesson video that syntheses are going to contain fibrocartilage and you can think that the ph noise phonetically can remind you of the f noise and fibrocartilage. And so uh recall that the fibrocartilage is going to allow for a great deal of mechanical stress, withstanding a great deal of mechanical stress while also being compressible in order to absorb shock. And so the correct answer to this problem is answer option C syntheses. Now, synchondrosis are going to be cartilaginous joints made of hyaline cartilage, but the hyaline cartilage does not allow for shock absorption like fibrocartilage does. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option. A now, syndesmosis and gomphosis are both types of fibrous joints that utilize fibrous connective tissue, mainly dense, irregular connective tissue which allows for a lot of strength. However, it does not have the shock absorbing properties that fibrocartilage has. And so for that reason, we could have eliminated answer options B and D. And so again, option C synthesis is the correct answer to this example. And I'll see you all in our.

