So here we have an example problem that asks how are synchondrosis similar to sutures? And we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, option A says that they are both made of rigid hyen cartilage. But of course, we know that this is not true for sutures because recall that sutures are a type of fibrous joint where the bones of the skull are connected by dense irregular connective tissue not connected by hyaline cartilage. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option. A. Now, option B says that the epi physio plates and sutures can both ossify over time to form synostosis and recall that the epi physio plates are examples of synchondrosis. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that this is actually true. The hyaline cartilage and epi physio plates can ossify over time to form synostosis and the sutures of the skull can also ossify over time to form synostosis. And so because option B is true, we can go ahead and highlight it as the correct answer option and recall that ossification just means the replacement or the formation of new bone tissue. And uh synostosis recall are just uh when two bones fuse together into a single bone. Now, let's check. Option C and D just to be sure. Option C says that the casto sternal synchondrosis and sutures both allow a small amount of movement. But recall that joints that allow for a little or an average amount of movement with a slight amount of movement are categorized as amphiarthrosis. But recall that synchondrosis and sutures are both classified as sin arthrosis, meaning that they are still or stationary and generally considered immovable joints. And so option C is not going to be the best option for this example. Now, option D says that they are both fibrous joints, but of course, we know that this is not true. We know that the sutures are considered fibrous joints. However, the synchondrosis with that root chond, that means cartilage, it is going to be a cartilaginous joint, not a fibrous joint. And so that's why we can eliminate option D. And so this year concludes this example problem and I'll see you all in our.

