In this video, we're going to continue to talk about the structural classes of joints by focusing specifically on the cartilaginous joints. And so in cartilaginous joints, as their name implies, the bones are going to be bound by cartilage, either hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage but not so much elastic cartilage. And so, recall from our previous lesson videos that hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage are tough yet flexible, specialized connective tissues that are able to resist both tension and compression forces. And so this makes cartilaginous joints structurally stable. However, recall that the structural stability of a joint comes at the cost of the mobility of the joint. And so, although cartilaginous joints are structurally stable, they are going to have limited movement. And so like fibrous joints, cartilaginous joints are always going to be classified functionally either as synarthroses or amphiarthrosis, which is why we have the symbols for them here. And so again, notice the symbol for synarthrosis does not have any movement, arrows going around it, which can hopefully be helpful to remind you that synarthrosis are still or stationary joints that essentially allow for no movement and are generally classified as immovable joints. And notice that the symbol for amphiarthrosis has just one movement arrow going around it, which can hopefully help you remember that amphiarthrosis allow for just a little or an average amount of movement if you will. Now, really, there are two types of cartilaginous joints and they are the synchondrosis and the synthesis. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these two cartilaginous joints in their own separate videos starting with the synchondrosis. So I'll see you all there.

