In this video, we're going to talk about the first type of cartilaginous joint in our lesson, which is the synchondrosis and the plural form are the synchondrosis. And so synchondrosis are cartilaginous joints where bones are bound specifically by hyaline cartilage. And so it's helpful to recall that the root cond which is found in the word synchondrosis is a root that means cartilage. And so recall from our previous lesson, videos on cartilages that hyaline cartilage is a tough yet flexible specialized connective tissue that actually can resist tension forces. And so the hyaline cartilage in these synchondrosis makes these synchondrosis structurally stable. And so they are able to provide structural stability. However, recall that structural stability of a joint comes at the cost of the mobility of the joint. And so, although these synchondrosis provide structural stability, they essentially allow no movement. And so therefore, they are always classified functionally as these synarthroses, which is why we have the symbol for synarthrosis here in our lesson. And again, notice that the symbol for synarthrosis does not have any movement, arrows going around it and because it doesn't have any movement, arrows going around it, hopefully that can be a helpful reminder that these synarthrosis are still or stationary joints that essentially allow for no movement and are generally considered immovable joints. Now similar to sutures. Eventually, some synchondrosis bones may actually fuse together in order to become a synostosis or a bony joint. And so, recall that the root is a root that means bone. And so hopefully, that can remind you that a synostosis is when two or more bones fuse together into a single bone. And so the hyaline cartilage that is in these synchondrosis can eventually ossify. And of course, that means that it can be replaced by new bone tissue. And so again, not all synchondrosis are going to ossify to become a synostosis, only some of them will and usually the ones that are involved with growth and development are going to turn into these synostosis such as the epi physio plates, which we'll get to see down below in our image. And so notice here in the middle of the image, we have this human skeleton and we're focusing in on very specific regions on the left hand side, we're focusing in on the femur. And so you can see here is the femur and notice that we're zooming into the top portion here of the femur. And what you'll notice is that these blue lines that you can see here and here where we're indicating with these arrows. These are the epithelial plates also sometimes referred to as growth plates and so these are going to be synchondrosis. There are hyaline cartilage that is connecting bones. It is connecting the epithets of the bone to the diaphysis of the bone. And so these epi physio plates can be found in long bones such as the femur and the humerus and the tibia, for example. And uh these epi physio plates again in Children and adolescents, they will be present. But when they reach adulthood, these epi physio plates are going to ossify and uh the bones will fuse together to create synostosis. Now, notice over here on the right side, we're focusing in on another example of crosis which is between the first rib and the sternum, specifically the manubrium of the sternum or the superficial portion of the sternum. And so notice here, we have the first rib and the first rib is being connected to the manubrium of the sternum or the superficial portion of the sternum by the hyaline cartilage that you can see here. And so this is a synchondrosis. Now, it is only the first rib that is the junction that connects the first rib to the stardom that is considered a synchondrosis. Many of the other ribs that lie beneath are going to have junctions that are considered synovial joints. And so uh we'll get to talk more about those later in our course. But for now, this here concludes our brief lesson on synchondrosis and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn about the other type of cartilaginous joint as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

