3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesIntroduction to Cell Division

Animation: The Cell Cycle

This diagram summarizes the cell cycle the life of a cell from its origin until it divides in two. Let's review what happens during each phase of the cell cycle. The interphase typically, accounts for 90 percent of the cell cycle. It is a time of high metabolic activity, normal cell functioning, and duplication of chromosomes. Interphase can be divided into three sub phases; The G1 phase, S phase and G2 phase During the G1 sub-phase, the cell grows by producing proteins and organelles. DNA synthesis or replication occurs during the S sub-phase. At the beginning of this subphase, each chromosome is single. At the end, after DNA replication, each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids. During the G2 phase, the cell grows more as it completes preparation for cell division. The mitotic phase is when the cell physically divides. This process accounts for only about 10% of the total time required for the cell cycle. The mitotic phase is divided into two overlapping stages called mitosis and cytokinesis During the short mitotic phase cell division, the nucleus and its content, most important, the duplicated chromosomes divide and are evenly distributed forming two daughter nuclei. During Cytokinesis, which begins before mitosis ends, the cytoplasm divides in two.
