Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesIntroduction to Cell Division

BioFlix: Mitosis: Chromosome Duplication

Pearson
390
4
Was this helpful?
This soccer players' knee will be as good as new in a few weeks thanks to mitosis, a type of cell division that generates new cells for growth and repair. Let's move into a cell to witness the events of mitosis. Before a cell can divide, it must first duplicate the chromosomes stored in its nucleus. During chromosome duplication, several bubbles open up along the chromosome. Each bubble grows until it merges with an adjacent bubble. Each chromosome now consists of two identical copies called sister chromatids. Getting closer, we see that each sister chromatid consists of DNA wound around small proteins called histones. The sister chromatids begin to coil into tight helical fibers.
00:56
BioFlix: Mitosis: Chromosome Duplication
Pearson
390
4
01:47
Animation: The Cell Cycle
Pearson
325
3
00:40
Short Video: Hydra Budding
Pearson
236
00:46
Animation: Asexual Reproduction
Pearson
271
1
02:57
GCSE Biology - Sexual vs Asexual Reproduction - What is Asexual Reproduction? #71
Cognito
347
1
05:17
Types of Reproduction: Sexual versus Asexual Reproduction - iBiology & Youreka Science
iBiology
120
02:17
Asexual Reproduction
Mark Drollinger
120
09:40
Introduction to Cell Division
Jason Amores Sumpter
1514
27
02:01
Sexual vs. Asexual Reproduction - Science Rap Academy
Science With Tom
221
2
05:10
Asexual and Sexual Reproduction
Amoeba Sisters
199
2
04:45
Asexual vs. Sexual Reproduction
Jason Amores Sumpter
1109
16
03:19
Importance of Cell Division
Jason Amores Sumpter
959
22