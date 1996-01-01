Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
Short Video: Hydra Budding

236
The cnidarian Hydra can reproduce both asexually in a process called budding, and sexually by the production of egg and sperm. The hydra in the opening scene of the video is growing a young bud close to its base. Buds form as an outgrowth of the two-layered body wall. At first the tentacles are relatively short, and the gastrovascular cavity of the parent and the young bud are continuous. As the bud reaches maturity, the tentacles elongate and the gastrovascular cavity becomes separate. Eventually the bud pinches off and drops to the substrate to begin independent life. Credit: Courtesy of Graham R. Kent and Rebecca L. Turner, Smith College.
00:56
BioFlix: Mitosis: Chromosome Duplication
Pearson
390
4
01:47
Animation: The Cell Cycle
Pearson
325
3
00:40
Short Video: Hydra Budding
Pearson
236
00:46
Animation: Asexual Reproduction
Pearson
271
1
02:57
GCSE Biology - Sexual vs Asexual Reproduction - What is Asexual Reproduction? #71
Cognito
347
1
05:17
Types of Reproduction: Sexual versus Asexual Reproduction - iBiology & Youreka Science
iBiology
120
02:17
Asexual Reproduction
Mark Drollinger
120
09:40
Introduction to Cell Division
Jason Amores Sumpter
1514
27
02:01
Sexual vs. Asexual Reproduction - Science Rap Academy
Science With Tom
221
2
05:10
Asexual and Sexual Reproduction
Amoeba Sisters
199
2
04:45
Asexual vs. Sexual Reproduction
Jason Amores Sumpter
1109
16
03:19
Importance of Cell Division
Jason Amores Sumpter
959
22