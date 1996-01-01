Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Cell Division
Animation: Asexual Reproduction

In asexual reproduction, a single individual is the sole parent and passes copies of all its genes on to its offspring. Many single-celled organisms and some multicellular ones reproduce asexually. For example, a hydra can reproduce by budding and produce a genetically identical individual. Mitosis makes it possible for organisms to reproduce asexually, by producing cells that carry the same genes as the parent cells. Note that all the chromosomes of the parent cell are replicated and passed on to the offspring cells. An offspring is literally a chip off the old block since its cells are genetically identical to those of the parent.
