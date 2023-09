In this model of a cell membrane, notice how the phospholipid bilayer is in constant motion. The hydrophilic heads are yellow and the hydrophobic tails are green. The blue ribbons within the lipid bilayer represent helical regions of a membrane transport channel protein called an aquaporin. This transport protein allows water molecules, shown in red and gray, to move across the membrane. Courtesy of Bert de Groot, Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry.

