2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsBiological Membranes

Animation: Structure of the Plasma Membrane

Pearson
661
1
Life depends on plasma membranes. These thin films envelop all cells, separating the cell's interior, or cytoplasm, from the surrounding extracellular environment. But this edge of life is not solid or static. It regulates a steady flow of materials into and out of a cell and performs many crucial functions. Let's begin with the structure of the plasma membrane, whose key components are phospholipids and proteins. Phospholipids form a bilayer in which their nonpolar, hydrophobic tails are oriented toward the interior of the membrane, and their hydrophilic phosphate heads face the watery environment on either side of the membrane. Suspended in and attached to this bilayer of phospholipids are various proteins. Biologists use a fluid mosaic model to describe a membrane. The kinky tails of many phospholipids, along with cholesterol, found in animal cell membranes, keep the molecules from packing tightly. Thus, the membrane remains fluid, and its components can drift about like party-goers elbowing their way through a crowded room. What about the mosaic part of the model? Just as a mosaic is formed by differently colored and shaped tiles, a membrane is a mosaic of proteins with different shapes and functions.
00:19
BioFlix: Membranes (extracellular matrix)
Pearson
268
01:26
Animation: Structure of the Plasma Membrane
Pearson
661
1
01:11
Animation: Selective Permeability of Membranes
Pearson
283
00:31
Animation: Membrane in Motion
Pearson
145
02:09
Animation: Functions of the Plasma Membrane
Pearson
550
1
03:18
Fluid mosaic model | Cells | Biology | FuseSchool
FuseSchool - Global Education
446
1
02:36
Cell Membrane Structure and Function
BioMan Biology
713
1
06:04
Biological Membranes
Jason Amores Sumpter
1694
26
05:24
Cell Membranes: The Phospholipid Bilayer | A-level Biology | OCR, AQA, Edexcel
SnapRevise
397
05:20
Cell membranes are way more complicated than you think - Nazzy Pakpour
TED-Ed
280
05:38
Inside the Cell Membrane
Amoeba Sisters
333
1
04:19
Biological Membrane and Fluid Mosaic Model
Nonstop Neuron
263
02:21
Biological Membranes Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
1220
22