Animation: Selective Permeability of Membranes

Membranes exhibit selective permeability, meaning that they allow some substances to cross more easily than others. Consider oxygen, which enters the cell and is used in cellular respiration, and carbon dioxide, which exits the cell as a waste product. Look again at the plasma membrane, especially its hydrophobic center. Small, nonpolar molecules, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, can easily diffuse across that layer. Even larger nonpolar molecules, such as steroid hormones, can slip through. What substances do you think would have a hard time crossing a membrane? Larger polar molecules, such as glucose, and charged ions, such as sodium, can't cross on their own. They need the help of specific transport proteins to pass through a membrane. Transport proteins may be carrier proteins that shuttle a molecule, such as glucose, across the membrane by changing shape. Other transport proteins provide channels through which specific molecules or ions, such as sodium, can diffuse.

