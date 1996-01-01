Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsBiological Membranes

Animation: Selective Permeability of Membranes

283
Membranes exhibit selective permeability, meaning that they allow some substances to cross more easily than others. Consider oxygen, which enters the cell and is used in cellular respiration, and carbon dioxide, which exits the cell as a waste product. Look again at the plasma membrane, especially its hydrophobic center. Small, nonpolar molecules, such as oxygen and carbon dioxide, can easily diffuse across that layer. Even larger nonpolar molecules, such as steroid hormones, can slip through. What substances do you think would have a hard time crossing a membrane? Larger polar molecules, such as glucose, and charged ions, such as sodium, can't cross on their own. They need the help of specific transport proteins to pass through a membrane. Transport proteins may be carrier proteins that shuttle a molecule, such as glucose, across the membrane by changing shape. Other transport proteins provide channels through which specific molecules or ions, such as sodium, can diffuse.
00:19
BioFlix: Membranes (extracellular matrix)
Pearson
268
01:26
Animation: Structure of the Plasma Membrane
Pearson
661
1
01:11
Animation: Membrane in Motion
Pearson
145
02:09
Animation: Functions of the Plasma Membrane
Pearson
550
1
03:18
Fluid mosaic model | Cells | Biology | FuseSchool
FuseSchool - Global Education
446
1
02:36
Cell Membrane Structure and Function
BioMan Biology
713
1
06:04
Biological Membranes
Jason Amores Sumpter
1694
26
05:24
Cell Membranes: The Phospholipid Bilayer | A-level Biology | OCR, AQA, Edexcel
SnapRevise
397
05:20
Cell membranes are way more complicated than you think - Nazzy Pakpour
TED-Ed
280
05:38
Inside the Cell Membrane
Amoeba Sisters
333
1
04:19
Biological Membrane and Fluid Mosaic Model
Nonstop Neuron
263
02:21
Biological Membranes Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
1220
22