Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Short Video: Turgid Elodea

Pearson
204
Elodea is a water plant whose thin leaves are only two cell layers thick. This 1,000 times magnified view focuses through several adjacent cells in a leaf. In the lower cell, you can see a nucleus, with the smaller nucleolus inside it. The huge central vacuole is visible in the middle cell. Chloroplasts can be seen in the stream of cytosol as it sweeps around the cells. Because this is viewed using differential interference contrast, or Nomarski microscopy, the scene appears three-dimensional. Credit: Michael Clayton, University of Wisconsin, Madison.
00:33
Pearson
204
01:44
BioFlix:Tour of an Plant Cell
Pearson
491
04:36
BioFlix:Tour of an Animal Cell
Pearson
386
2
02:34
Animation: Review of Animal Cell Structure and Function
Pearson
284
01:18
BioFlix: Animal Cell Nucleus and Ribosomes
Pearson
329
05:03
Introduction to Cells: The Grand Cell Tour
Amoeba Sisters
1043
02:15
The Cell's Organelles SONG | Memorize the Parts of the Cell!
Squint Science
697
02:59
1.2 Eukaryotic cells have a compartmentalized structure
Stephanie Castle
225
03:45
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Jason Amores Sumpter
1213
20
03:32
A Level Biology Revision "The Structure of Eukaryotic Cells".
Freesciencelessons
337
03:25
Eukaryotic Cell Structure & Organelles - A-level Biology [❗VIDEO UPDATED - LINK IN DESCRIPTION👇]
SnapRevise
550
05:33
Parts of the Eukaryotic Cell
Teacher's Pet
273
05:14
Membrane-Bound Organelles in Eukaryotic Cells with Konstantin Lakic
Elucyda
199
04:50
Cell Biology: Cell Organelles explained in 5 minutes!!
5MinuteSchool
506
06:51
Ribosomes
Jason Amores Sumpter
1422
16
02:43
Map of the Lesson on Eukaryotic Organelles
Jason Amores Sumpter
929
11