Short Video: Turgid Elodea

Elodea is a water plant whose thin leaves are only two cell layers thick. This 1,000 times magnified view focuses through several adjacent cells in a leaf. In the lower cell, you can see a nucleus, with the smaller nucleolus inside it. The huge central vacuole is visible in the middle cell. Chloroplasts can be seen in the stream of cytosol as it sweeps around the cells. Because this is viewed using differential interference contrast, or Nomarski microscopy, the scene appears three-dimensional. Credit: Michael Clayton, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

