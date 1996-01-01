Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsIntroduction to Eukaryotic Organelles

BioFlix: Animal Cell Nucleus and Ribosomes

Pearson
329
Was this helpful?
Moving towards the nucleus we pass by layers of internal membranes The nucleus is enclosed by a double membrane called the nuclear envelope Let's enter the nucleus through a pore The nucleus houses the genetic material of the cell - DNA which carries the blueprints for making the cells proteins Almost two meters of DNA is crammed inside the nucleus How does it all fit? The DNA is wrapped around proteins like thread wrapped around spools Look, this section of the DNA has unwound and a different protein has attached to the DNA DNA is being used a a template to make mRNA mRNA molecules travel from the nucleus to the cytoplasm carrying the instructions for making specific proteins In the cytoplasm a ribosome clamps onto a strand of mRNA The ribosome ratchets along the mRNA building a new protein Some proteins stay in the cytoplasm Others, like this one are processed in special compartments within the cell
00:33
Short Video: Turgid Elodea
Pearson
204
01:44
BioFlix:Tour of an Plant Cell
Pearson
491
04:36
BioFlix:Tour of an Animal Cell
Pearson
386
2
02:34
Animation: Review of Animal Cell Structure and Function
Pearson
284
01:18
BioFlix: Animal Cell Nucleus and Ribosomes
Pearson
329
05:03
Introduction to Cells: The Grand Cell Tour
Amoeba Sisters
1043
02:15
The Cell's Organelles SONG | Memorize the Parts of the Cell!
Squint Science
697
02:59
1.2 Eukaryotic cells have a compartmentalized structure
Stephanie Castle
225
03:45
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Jason Amores Sumpter
1214
20
03:32
A Level Biology Revision "The Structure of Eukaryotic Cells".
Freesciencelessons
337
03:25
Eukaryotic Cell Structure & Organelles - A-level Biology [❗VIDEO UPDATED - LINK IN DESCRIPTION👇]
SnapRevise
550
05:33
Parts of the Eukaryotic Cell
Teacher's Pet
273
05:14
Membrane-Bound Organelles in Eukaryotic Cells with Konstantin Lakic
Elucyda
199
04:50
Cell Biology: Cell Organelles explained in 5 minutes!!
5MinuteSchool
506
06:51
Ribosomes
Jason Amores Sumpter
1422
16
02:43
Map of the Lesson on Eukaryotic Organelles
Jason Amores Sumpter
929
11