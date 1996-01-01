Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsIntroduction to Eukaryotic Organelles

BioFlix:Tour of an Plant Cell

Pearson
491
Was this helpful?
ï»¿ Both animals and plants are made up of cells. Their cells have many features in common, but there are a few significant differences. Let's look inside a leaf to take a closer look at a plant cell. First we encounter a protective cell wall outside the plasma membrane. The cell wall is made from strong cellulose fibrils. Once inside the plant cell, we see the large central vacuole, which regulates the composition of the cytoplasm, creates the internal pressure that is characteristic of plant cells, and stores various compounds produced by the cell. Plants make their own food by photosynthesis in chloroplasts. Light passes through the two membranes of the chloroplast and strikes these green disks, where light energy is converted to chemical energy. The sugar molecules produced by photosynthesis can be made into other molecules or broken down for energy. When sugar is produced by photosynthesis are broken down. There energy is used to make ATP in mitochondria. ATP powers the work of the plant cell. Most organelles, like mitochondria, are found in both plant cells and animal cells. So the next time you pass by a plant, remember that we have more in common than meets the eye.
00:33
Short Video: Turgid Elodea
Pearson
204
01:44
BioFlix:Tour of an Plant Cell
Pearson
491
04:36
BioFlix:Tour of an Animal Cell
Pearson
386
2
02:34
Animation: Review of Animal Cell Structure and Function
Pearson
284
01:18
BioFlix: Animal Cell Nucleus and Ribosomes
Pearson
329
05:03
Introduction to Cells: The Grand Cell Tour
Amoeba Sisters
1043
02:15
The Cell's Organelles SONG | Memorize the Parts of the Cell!
Squint Science
697
02:59
1.2 Eukaryotic cells have a compartmentalized structure
Stephanie Castle
225
03:45
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Jason Amores Sumpter
1214
20
03:32
A Level Biology Revision "The Structure of Eukaryotic Cells".
Freesciencelessons
337
03:25
Eukaryotic Cell Structure & Organelles - A-level Biology [❗VIDEO UPDATED - LINK IN DESCRIPTION👇]
SnapRevise
550
05:33
Parts of the Eukaryotic Cell
Teacher's Pet
273
05:14
Membrane-Bound Organelles in Eukaryotic Cells with Konstantin Lakic
Elucyda
199
04:50
Cell Biology: Cell Organelles explained in 5 minutes!!
5MinuteSchool
506
06:51
Ribosomes
Jason Amores Sumpter
1423
16
02:43
Map of the Lesson on Eukaryotic Organelles
Jason Amores Sumpter
930
11