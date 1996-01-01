2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
Consider the currently accepted fluid mosaic model of the plasma membrane. Where in the membrane would carbohydrates most likely be found?
In the interior of the membrane
On the inside (cytoplasmic) surface of the membrane
On both hydrophilic surfaces of the membrane but not in the hydrophobic interior
Carbohydrates are rarely associated with plasma membranes.
On the outside (external) surface of the membrane
