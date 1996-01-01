8. Joints
Classification of Joints
Which of the following statements is false?
A
All amphiarthroses are in the axial skeleton.
B
All diarthroses allow for a greater range of motion than all amphiarthroses.
C
Synarthroses can allow a small amount of movement.
D
Arthritis is a common disease associated with joints.
