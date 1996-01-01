In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the classification of joints. And so joints can actually be classified by both their function and their structure as well. And so it turns out that there are three functional joint classifications and three structural joint classifications for a total of six classifications. And a single joint can be categorized into just one of the three functional joint classifications and just one of the three structural joint classifications. And so a single joint can be classified into two of these groups. And so what this means is that there is overlap between the functional joint classifications and the structural joint classifications. And you can see this overlap really nicely in our map of the less known joints, which we covered in our previous lesson videos. And so if you haven't yet seen that you should go check it out. And so moving forward in our course, we're first going to talk about the functional joint classifications and then in a separate video, we'll talk about the structural joint classifications. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

