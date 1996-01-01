So here we have an example problem that says rheumatoid arthritis causes pain when joints move, which joint type is most likely affected. And we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, the biggest clue that we have here in this problem is that it says rheumatoid arthritis causes pain when joints move. Now, when we're classifying joints based on their movement, that leads us to the functional classes of joints, which recall are the synarthrosis, the anti arthrosis and the diarthrosis, which are all listed here as potential answer options. Now recall that synarthrosis are still or stationary joints that do not move. And so these are also known as immovable joints. And so if we're thinking about joints moving, it's not going to be the synarthrosis. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option A and if we can eliminate answer option A, that also means we can eliminate answer option D which says that all three functional joint classes are affected. And so now we're between option B, amphiarthrosis or option C diarthrosis. And again, when we're thinking about movement, it's the diarthrosis that allow for dynamic movement. And so option C is going to be the correct answer for this example, amphiarthrosis recall only allow for a little movement. And so it is true that rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that affects diarthrosis or joints that have dynamic movement. And so because that's the case that concludes this example and I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts