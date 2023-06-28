Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesKrebs Cycle
3:10 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

In the citric acid cycle, an enzyme oxidizes malate to oxaloacetate, with the production of NADH and the release of H+. You are studying this reaction using a suspension of bean cell mitochondria and a blue dye that loses its color as it takes up H+. You set up reaction mixtures with mitochondria, dye, and three different concentrations of malate (0.1 mg/L, 0.2 mg/L, and 0.3 mg/L). Which of the following graphs represents the results you would expect, and why?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
100
Was this helpful?
1:37m

Watch next

Master Krebs Cycle with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
00:54
BioFlix: The Citric Acid Cycle
Pearson
218
01:54
Animation: The Citric Acid Cycle
Pearson
288
04:33
Krebs! (Mr. W's Krebs Cycle Song)
sciencemusicvideos
261
1
03:10
Cellular Respiration 3 - TCA Cycle (Krebs Cycle)
Handwritten Tutorials
143
01:37
Krebs Cycle
Jason Amores Sumpter
1489
17
09:54
Phases of The Krebs Cycle
Jason Amores Sumpter
1507
19
01:20
Krebs Cycle Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
845
11
02:50
Cellular Respiration - Link Reaction and Krebs - Post 16 Biology (A Level, Pre-U, IB, AP Bio)
Mr Exham Biology
330
1