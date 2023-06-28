3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
2:33 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In step 3 of the citric acid cycle, the enzyme isocitrate dehydrogenase is regulated by NADH. Compare and contrast the regulation of this enzyme with the regulation of phosphofructokinase in glycolysis.
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
169
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Krebs Cycle with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice