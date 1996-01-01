Species Practice Problems
Humans can directly or indirectly affect speciation by creating reproductive barriers and altering the selective pressures among sub-populations of different species. With these, new traits are developed in sub-populations which may advance in divergent evolution. Which of the following are considered factors that can lead to human-mediated speciation?
Erythranthe robertsii is a sterile triploid hybrid between E. guttata and E. lutea. Since it has an abnormal number of chromosomes, it cannot interbreed with its diploid ancestors. This type of speciation is considered:
Allopatric and sympatric speciation involves the speciation of a group of individuals from an ancestral population. What is the main factor that contributes to the difference between the two processes?
Asexual organisms such as aphids cannot be classified as species according to _______. However, they are considered a species according to the phylogenetic species concept.
Allopatric speciation occurs when two populations of the same species become geographically isolated from each other. Which of the following occurs during this process?
The biological species concept defines species as a group of organisms that can interbreed. Which of the following groups of organisms do not follow this categorization?
The hybrid inviability and hybrid sterility produced from mating two different species is an example of:
Mating closely related species of animals often results in inviable or sterile hybrids. This can reduce the exchange of genetic variants between species. The general consequence brought about by this process is called:
A group of mosquitoes had developed resistance to DDT allowing them to survive and reproduce after DDT exposure. This is an example of:
A single ancestral species can diverge into two species in the same geographical region. This type of evolution is referred to as:
Which of the following factors has the potential to influence sympatric speciation?
The separation of a group of organisms by a geographical barrier resulting in the differentiation of the original group into new varieties or species is referred to as:
A geographic region where interspecies breeding occurs and hybrids are formed is called ____________.
The______ concept defines species based on the relationship with other species through common ancestry.
Ernst Mayr uses the idea of___ in defining a species according to the biological species concept.
The introduced species in a lake outcompete the deepwater cisco fish. They primarily chose the same niche and used the same resources. Over time, commercial fishing of the deepwater cisco fish was combined with competition and predation. Which of the following was the most likely result of these interactions with deepwater cisco fish?
When Svante Paabo and colleagues sequenced the entire mtDNA genome of Neanderthal, they found low genetic diversity in spite of having samples collected from a wide geographic area. On average, the mtDNA of Neanderthals is 1/3 as diverse as humans. What does this imply?
Which one of the following statements is in favor of the hypothesis that humans cannot be classified into biological races:
Populations of the ancestral species are geographically isolated from one another and they evolved into two new species. This scientific hypothesis is regarded as:
Groups of similar individuals that can interbreed freely and produce fertile offspring are referred to as:
If two populations are reproductively isolated from each other, they must be regarded as:
Sharks and dolphins are animals that have developed many similar characteristics. Which of the following is clear evidence that they came from two different ancestors?
The theory that states that evolution happens through a short burst of an intense speciation event followed by a lengthy period of no morphological change is called __________.
Two types of flowers exist in the same area. One flower blooms during summer and the other blooms during spring. Since the two flower types cannot cross-pollinate due to the difference in seasons, they evolve into two different species. This type of reproductive isolation is called _______.
What can happen if the barrier that separates the gene flow of two closely related species weakens or is removed?
When a new species evolved from a surviving ancestral species that inhabit the same geographic area, it is called:
From a single species, finches in Galapagos Island have evolved and diverged into a large variety due to the presence of new habitats. This is considered as:
Hybrid zones are the locations where diverged intraspecific lineages cross-fertilize. What happens when the reproductive barriers in the hybrid zone weaken over time?
In allopatric speciation, the evolution of new species is brought about by geographic barriers. Meanwhile, in sympatric speciation, ____ is the most common factor that leads to species divergence.