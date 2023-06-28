Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesElectron Transport Chain
Cyanide (C≡N−) blocks complex IV of the electron transport chain. Suggest a hypothesis for what happens to the ETC when complex IV stops working. Your hypothesis should explain why cyanide poisoning in humans is fatal.

