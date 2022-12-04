3. Energy & Cell Processes
Electron Transport Chain
Problem 8a
The electron transport chain . a. is located in the matrix of the mitochondrion; b. has the electronegative carbon dioxide at its base; c. is a series of nucleotides located in the inner mitochondrial membrane; d. is a series of enzymes located in the intermembrane space; e. moves electrons from protein to protein and moves protons from the matrix into the intermembrane space
