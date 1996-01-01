8. Joints
Joint Movements
2:02 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Rotation of the forearm that makes the palm face posteriorly is (a) supination, (b) pronation, (c) proliferation, (d) projection.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Movement at the knee joint with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos