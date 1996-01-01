8. Joints
Joint Movements
Problem 8.2a
Lauren has hurt her knee playing soccer. She explains that during the match, someone tackled her, hitting her on the lateral side of her knee. You notice during your examination that she has excessive range of motion in her knee; specifically, you are able to hyperextend her knee and anteriorly displace her tibia on her femur. Her tibia also displaces laterally on her femur. What has likely happened to her knee? Explain.
