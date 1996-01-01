8. Joints
Joint Movements
3:25 minutes
Problem 14b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Examples of monaxial joints, which permit angular movement in a single plane, are (a) the intercarpal and intertarsal joints, (b) the shoulder and hip joints, (c) the elbow and knee joints, (d) all of these.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Movement at the knee joint with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos