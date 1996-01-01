In this video, we're going to talk about the key features of the fourth epidermal cell layer in our lesson, which is the stratum lucidum, also known as the clear layer. And so this is a protective epidermal layer that is only present in thick skin such as the skin on the palms of our hands and the skin on the soles of our feet, which have to encounter a lot of friction since we're constantly grabbing things and our feet are constantly walking on the floors. And so evolutionarily, the thick skin has evolved to have this extra layer, this stratum lucidum. But again, the stratum lucidum or the clear layer is not present in thin skin, which makes up most of the skin on our body. And so most of the skin on our body does not have the stratum lucidum. And so the stratum lucidum or the clear layer of thick skin consists of these flattened, dead, densely packed and transparent Carnoy cells that actually lack organelles. And recall from our previous lesson video that the organelles are degraded in the previous epidermal cell layer of the stratum granulosa. And so notice over here in this diagram you can see the stratum lucidum or the clear layer as this relatively small layer of cells uh that are transparent and the lack of organelles in the cells of this layer contributes to its transparency. And this is why it's also known as the clear layer. Now notice here we have an image from the analogy from our previous lesson videos. And so we know that carry the carno site unfortunately, is going to be dead here and lifeless carry is locked in this thick coffin that you can see here. And uh that is going to remind us of the stratum lucidum. Now, you can see that there are these photographs of the previous epidermal cell layers, including the stratum granulosa, stratum spinosa and the stratum basal. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the stratum lucidum or the clear layer. And again, as cells divide, these cells are going to continuously get pushed up into more superficial layers. And so the final superficial layer is the stratum corneum and we'll talk about that layer in our next video. So I'll see you all there.

Hide transcripts