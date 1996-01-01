In this video, we're going to begin talking about key features of each of the epidermal layers starting with the deepest epidermal layer of the stratum, the sally, which is also sometimes referred to as the basal layer since it's found on the basal surface of the tissue. Now, the strata bali or the basal layer is usually shown as the bottom layer in diagrams of the epidermis. And so you can think that the B and basal or the B and basal layer is for the B in the bottom layer. Now, the Strat basi or basal layer is actually made up of just one single row of cells, which is a unique feature of the stratum basal that does not apply to any of the other layers of the epidermis. And so notice over here on the right, we're showing you a diagram of all of the layers of the epidermis and notice that they're, they are all grayed out except for the stratum bali or the basal layer, which you can see is highlighted right here. And indeed, the stratum basal is just one single row of cells and in the stratum basal are what are known as stem cells. And these stem cells have the ability to proliferate or divide to create more stem cells. And they also have the ability to differentiate or change into other types of cells such as Caro sites, melanocytes or tactile epithelial cells, for example. And so they are able to do this and maintain the epidermis. And so, recall from our last lesson video that the cells on the superficial side of the epidermis actually cast off. And so they can be rubbed off. And these cells that are rubbed off of the epidermis or flake off of the epidermis need to be replaced by deeper cells. And so the stem cells help to maintain the epidermis. Now in the strata bali or basal layer, of course, it's going to contain carotenoids, which recall are the most abundant cell type in the epidermis and make up about 90% of all of the epidermal cells and the Carroo sites are shown highlighted here, but the strad and bali is also going to contain melanocytes, which recall from our previous lesson videos are shown as these purple cells and they produce the pigment melanin which protects our skin from UV light or ultraviolet light from the sun, which can cause damage. And so the melanocytes protect from UV damage by producing melanin. And again, that melanin can be transferred to Carroo sites that are neighboring the melanocyte. And so those Carroo sites can carry melanin that was originally produced by the melanocytes and then the shad and bali will also contain tactile epithelial cells or Merkel cells, which recall from our previous lesson videos, the term tactile is a term that means touch. And so these tactile epithelial cells work really really closely with nervous tissue as you can see here in yellow in order to allow for sensations of touch. And so, uh again over here in this diagram on the right, you can see the melanocytes and the tactile epithelial cells along with these Carroo sites as well. Now here what we have is an image from the analogy that we talked about in our previous lesson video. So this is carry the Carroo site as a baby and notice that carry the Carroo site, this baby is born in the stratum basal. And so this can remind you that the Carroo sites originate in the strata basal. And so these cells are going to be relatively new in the strata basal. And over time as cells divide the Carroo sites are going to get pushed up into more superficial layers. And as they get pushed up over time, they have more and more time to produce more and more Carotin. So the cells that are in more and more superficial layers will have more and more Carotin. And one thing to note is that the melanocytes and the tactile epithelial cells have functions that allow them to essentially remain localized in the uh Strat and basal. So the melanocytes and tactile epithelial cells are not going to get pushed up into more superficial layers. It's really just the carno sites that are pushed up into more superficial layers. And so this here concludes our lesson on the key features of the stratum bali the deepest layer of the epidermis. And so I'll see you all in our next video where we'll get to talk about the next superficial layer, which is the stratum spinosa.

Hide transcripts