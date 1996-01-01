So here we have an example problem that says to label the epidermal strata or the epidermal layers in the image below. And so notice in the top right, we have the same diagram from our previous lesson videos where only the epidermis is colored. And so the epidermis is this outermost layer of the skin. And the epidermis itself is actually made of several layers of cells. And that's really what this larger image is all about. And so we do have multiple memory tools for helping you remember the layers of the epidermis. And so the first memory tool that we have is beautiful skin glows like crystals. And so notice that we've got that memory tool right here for you. And uh the first letter of each of these words represents one of the epidermal layers and they are organized from deep to superficial. And so if we use this memory tool, we can figure out the first word for each of these layers. And so of course, uh we can say that beautiful skin glows like crystals. And so that allows us to fill in this uh these blanks. Now, we also have other memory tools that we talked about in our previous lesson videos uh that include carry the Carnoy. And so uh notice in this diagram down below in light pink, this represents the underlying connective tissue that's part of the dermis of the skin. And the epidermis begins right here at this next layer. And so this is going to represent the stratum bali where carry the Carroo site is born and the Stratham basal is usually shown as the bottommost layer of the epidermis. And so uh you can think that the B and stratum basal is for the B and the Carroo site being born and also the B and bottom, since it's the bottommost layer, usually now uh in the next layer here, carry the Carnoy is sprouting in the stratum spinosa. And so the stratum spinosa is going to be this next layer here of uh cells where you can see it's quite a large layer, has many, many layers of cells and that is the stratum spinosa. Now, the next layer here, what you can see is that carry the Carroo site is aging into a granny in the stratum granulosa. And so notice that carry the carat tenno site is aging as it goes into more and more superficial layers. And so the stratum granulosa is represented as this layer that you can see highlighted here. Now, next, what we have is the stratum lucidum. And so in the stratum lucidum, it's only going to be found in thick skin. And so uh what you'll notice is that we have a coffin here because uh carry the Carroo site is lifeless in this layer. And so it's actually a layer of dead cells. And what you'll also notice is that carry the carat Tenno site is lifeless and locked inside of this thick coffin. Reminding us that the stratum lucidum is only found in thick skin and it's absent and thin skin. Then in the final layer, what we have is carry the Carnoy is a cloud top Casper casting off of this quorum, the stratum corneum. And so uh you can see here that in this layer, these cells can actually flake off into the environment and they need to be replaced by cells that are dividing in the deeper layers. And so as cells divide those cell, uh cells are going to continuously get pushed up into more superficial layers. So these cells toward the top are going to be older cells. And as you go down, the cells are going to be newer cells and younger cells. And so now that we've filled in and labeled all of the epidermal shred up, we've completed this example. So I'll see you all in our next video.

