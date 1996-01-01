In this video, we're going to talk about key features of the third epidermal cell layer in our lesson, which is the stratum granulosa, also known as the granular layer. And so Carroo sites in this layer actually stop dividing. And so notice looking at this diagram on the right, the stratum granulosa or the granular layer is colored. And what you'll notice is that the cells in this layer are quite far from the underlying vascular connective tissue of the dermis, meaning that they have very limited access to nutrients from those blood vessels. And ultimately, this is the reason for why the cells in this layer stop dividing. Now, the Carroo sites in this layer are also going to begin to harden and begin to die. Now, the reason that the Carroo sites begin to harden is because of the process of carin, which as its name implies is the process where Caro sites fill up with lots and lots of carrot and ultimately, that helps to allow those carat sites to harden. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that Carotin is a very tough fibrous and water resistant protein produced by Carroo sites and it helps to give the epidermis its protective properties and helps to allow the epidermis to serve as an effective barrier. Now, as its name implies, the stratum granulosa or the granular layer is going to have Carroo sites that are filled with Granules. And so these Granules or containers within cells are going to help promote the hardening of the Carroo sites and the waterproofing of the stratum granulosa. And so under the microscope, the cells in the stratum granulosa do take on a noticeably different appearance with these Granules. And so notice that the Granules are all of these little dots packed within these Carroo sites and they can be visualized especially with the proper staining techniques. Now, the in terms of the types of Granules really, there are two main types of Granules used in uh the granulosa, the stratum granulosa and those two main types of Granules are Corado highland Granules which help with the aggregation of Carotin and ultimately help with the hardening of the Carroo sites. And then there are also Lamela Granules which are packed with a water resistant glycolipid. And ultimately, that glycolipid can be secreted into the environment, which helps to create a very waterproof layer in the stratum granulosa. Now, in the stratum granulosa or the granular layer, the Carroo sites. Uh what you'll notice is that the nuclei in the organelles within those Carroo sites are going to start to disintegrate in this layer. And ultimately, this is what causes these cells to die. And again, this is because they have limited access to nutrients and things of that nature. Now notice here that what we have is a an image of the analogy from our previous lesson videos. And so notice here we can we have carry the Carroo site is a granny in the granulosa. And so hopefully, that's a helpful memory tool to remind you that the stratum granulosa or the granular layer is going to have older cells that are still alive. But their nuclei and organelles are starting to disintegrate and wear down. And also they're packed with lots and lots of Granules. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the stratum granulosa. And again, as the cells continuously divide, they'll get pushed up into more and more superficial layers. And the next superficial layer in the epidermis is the stratum lucidum, which is only found in thick skin. And so we'll talk about key features of that layer in our next video. So I'll see you all there.

