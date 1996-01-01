In this video, we're going to briefly distinguish between thin skin and thick skin. And so, although skin all over the external body is very similar in structure, there are some local variations that led to these two majorly recognized skin types. The first being thin skin and the second being thick skin. And so notice down below, we have a table comparing some of the major features of thin skin and thick skin. And so notice the left hand side has features of thin skin, whereas the right hand side has features of thick skin and so uh thin skin as its name implies is going to be thinner than thick skin. Because as we briefly mentioned in our last lesson video, thin skin has all of the layers of the epidermis except for the stratum lucidum, which is the second most superficial layer and so thin skin does not contain the stratum lucidum in its epidermis. Whereas thick skin is going to be thicker because it contains all of the layers of the epidermis, including the stratum lucidum. Now, thin skin actually makes up most of the skin on our body. Whereas thick skin is really only located in specific regions such as the palms of our hands, for example, and the soles of our feet. And so if you had to take a guess at what type of skin it is, you might as well go with thin skin because again, it makes up most of the skin on our body except for the skin in these particular regions. Now, thin skin actually contains hair follicles and oil glands as well. Whereas thick skin such as the palms of our hands and the soles of our feet do not contain any hair follicles or oil glands. Now, thin skin in general is going to have fewer sweat glands, whereas thick skin tends to have more sweat glands than thin skin. And so there are some other differences between thin skin and thick skin. But these are some of the major differences that we think you should be aware of for your exams. And so moving forward in our course, we'll be able to apply some of these concepts and learn more about the layers of the epidermis. So I'll see you all in our next video.

