In this video, we're going to talk about key features of the fifth and final epidermal cell layer in our lesson, which is the stratum corneum, which is actually the most superficial epidermal cell layer. And so it is immediately adjacent to the external environment. And so the stratum corneum consists of these dead Carnoy cells that are fully packed with Carotin and that have a H2O or a water resistant glycolipid membrane allowing them to create a waterproof barrier that prevents water from penetrating deeper into our body when we're taking a bath, for example, or swimming in a pool. But also that helps to prevent our body from losing too much water to the environment. Now, although these cells are dead, the cells still are tightly and firmly connected by tight junctions and desmosome allowing them to create an effective barrier to microbes and chemicals that may try to penetrate into our skin. Also, the Carnoy cells of the stratum corneum are regularly shed or cast or washed off of the surface of the epidermis. And so notice over here in this diagram, the most superficial layer that is in color is the stratum corneum. And notice that you can see these uh Carnoy cells that are flaking off or shedding or casting off and being washed or rubbed off. And so this is a natural process that occurs over time, but also any kind of friction. Any time we touch something, cells can flake off of the epidermis, the superficial side of the epidermis from the stratum corneum. And so, because these cells are regularly shed off, they actually need to be replaced by cells that are deeper in the epidermis. And so recall that the cells that are deepest in the epidermis are actively dividing. And as they divide, they push older cells into more superficial layers. And ultimately, those cells are going to be shed or cast off of the stratum corneum. And so cells can remain in the stratum corneum for maybe about two weeks or so, it depends uh and it can be different from for different people. But ultimately, eventually those Carnoy cells are going to be shed or cast off. In fact, in an average lifetime, a person could shed about £40 worth of these epidermal skin flicks, which is quite a lot if you think about it. And so again, those cells that are shed off, ultimately need to be replaced by underlying cells. And so really that is a cycle that brings us back to the original layer. And so notice here, we have an image of our analogy where carry the car tenno site is a cloud top Casper that is casting off of the corneum. And so hopefully, that can help you remember some of the features of the stratum corneum. And so this year concludes this lesson and I'll see you all in our next videos where we'll be able to apply these concepts and practice problems.

