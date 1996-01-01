In this video, we're going to talk about Carnoy development over time in the epidermal layers while also introducing some really interesting analogies and some excellent memory tools that you can only find here on Pearson plus channels. And so notice in the top right, we have a diagram showing you the integumentary system. And once again, we're only coloring the epidermis or the outermost portion of the skin since that's the main focus of this video. And so notice that the image down below on the left hand side is really just a zoom in to the epidermis where you can see the layers of cells in the epidermis. And so the Carroo sites in the layers of the epidermis are actually in various stages of development. And so what's really important for you to know is that the Carnoy cells originate in the stratum bali, which recall is the deepest layer of the epidermis and is usually shown at the bottom of the diagrams of the epidermis. And over time as cells divide, these Carnoy cells are pushed upwards or pushed up into more superficial layers. And so what this means is that the cells that are deeper in the Strat and bali are going to be newer cells since this is where they originate. Whereas the cells that are more superficial are going to be older cells. And so if we take a look at the image down below, on the left hand side, again, this is just a zoom in to the epidermis. And so notice that the light pink that you see down below highlighted here represents the dermis that lies underneath of the epidermis. And so the first epidermal layer or the deepest epidermal layer is shown highlighted right here. And this is the strad and Vialli. The next layer of the epidermis is this larger layer that you can see right here that actually consists of multiple layers of cells as you can see. And this is the stratum spinosa. The next layer of the epidermis is highlighted here and that is the stratum granulosa. The next layer is highlighted here that is the stratum lucidum only found in thick skin. And then at the very top, what we have is the final most superficial layer of the epidermis in the stratum corneum. And so, uh again, the cells that are deeper in the stratum bali, uh they are originating in the stratum basal. And so the deeper cells are going to be newer cells as indicated here in our image. And then as the cells divide the Carroo sites are pushed upwards into more and more superficial layers. And so the superficial cells are going to be older cells. Now recall that carotenoids produced the protein Carotin. And so when they first originate in the strad and basal, they have not yet had enough time to produce a lot of Carotin. But as the cells are pushed up over time into more superficial layers, they've had more and more time to produce more and more Carotin. And so the cells that are more superficial are going to have more carrot than the cells that are deeper. Now, what you'll notice is that we have this really interesting analogy over here on the right, to help you remember the layers of the epidermis. And so this analogy entails a character called carry the Carroo site. And so notice that carry the Carroo site here is just a little baby and so carry the Caratti site is actually born in the stratum basal. And so you can think the be in stratum basal is for the bee and being born reminding you that the Carroo sites originate in this bottom uh layer. Now again, as the cells divide, they move up into more and more superficial layers. And so the next layer here is the stratum spinosa. And so notice that carry is sprouting in the stratum spinosa. And so Carrie is now an adult. Now again, the cells are going to continuously age and get pushed up over time into more superficial layers. And so notice that carry the Carroo site is now a granny in the granulosa. And so again, uh that is a helpful memory tool that can help you remember the layers in order of development. Now, in the stratum lucidum, uh what you'll notice is that unfortunately, carry is now lifeless. And so, in fact, the carat sites are actually dead in this layer of the stratum lucidum. And so notice that we're showing you a coffin here and you can see some images of carry the Carroo site and other more deep layers and so lifeless carry is actually locked in a thick coffin. And that thick coffin reminds you that this layer, the strain lucidum is only found in thick skin. And so ca lifeless carry is locked in a thick coffin in the stratum lucidum. And then finally, what we have at the top is the stratum corneum. And notice that carry the Carroo site is a cloud top Casper casting off of the corneum. And in fact, in this layer, the stratum corneum, the Carroo sites can actually cast off of the surface and actually be rubbed off. And so what that means is that the stratum Corum is constantly shedding cells. And so the cells in the stratum corneum need to be replaced by deeper cells. And so again, when the cells originate in the stratum basal, they will get pushed up into more and more superficial layers until ultimately they are shed off. And then again, they need to be replaced by cells that are dividing in the stratum basal. And recall from our previous lesson videos that the cells that are deepest in the epidermis are closest to the underlying vascular tissue. And so the dermis is going to be vascular and supply nutrients through the blood. And so the cells in the stratum bali have more access to more treats. And so they have more tendency to divide and as the cells get further and further away from the underlying connective tissue in the dermis, they have less and less access to the nutrients from the blood. And so they lose their capacity to divide as they move up into more superficial layers. And this is something, this is an idea that we'll get to talk more about as we move forward in our course and talk more details about the features of each of these layers of the epidermis. But for now, hopefully, this memory tool and this analogy can be helpful to you to remember Carnoy development in epidermal layers. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

