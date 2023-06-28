Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesCentral Dogma
0:30 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook Question
Textbook Question

The base sequence of the gene coding for a short polypeptide is CTACGCTAGGCGATTGACT. What would be the base sequence of the mRNA transcribed from this gene? Using the genetic code, give the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide translated from this mRNA. (Hint: What is the start codon?)

Verified Solution
clock
30s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
136
Was this helpful?
5:45m

Watch next

Master Central Dogma with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
02:58
Animation: Control of Gene Expression
Pearson
376
05:45
Central Dogma
Jason Amores Sumpter
1905
18