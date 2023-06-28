Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
Anatomy & Physiology
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
Problem 7
Describe the process by which the information in a eukaryotic gene is transcribed and translated into a protein. Correctly use these words in your description: tRNA, amino acid, start codon, transcription, RNA splicing, exons, introns, mRNA, gene, codon, RNA polymerase, ribosome, translation, anticodon, peptide bond, stop codon.

