2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
Problem 2.19a
Mark the following properties as belonging to either DNA or RNA.
a. Contains the nucleotides A, G, C, and U ____
b. Found only in the nucleus of the cell ____
c. Can move in and out of the cell's nucleus ____
d. Contains two strands of nucleotides linked by hydrogen bonds____
e. Contains the code for every protein in the body____
f. Contains the sugar ribose____
